Gardner-Johnson recorded six tackles, including five solo, in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson totaled 66 tackles, two interceptions, 3.0 sacks and four passes defended across time with Houston and Chicago. Durability remained an issue, as he has now missed 27 games since 2021 despite consistent per-game production when active. He is set to hit free agency and remains a low-ceiling IDP dependent on health.