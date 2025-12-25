Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Still limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson (knee) is listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report.
Gardner-Johnson was also limited Wednesday, when the Bears last held an actual on-field practice. He's nursing a knee injury that forced him out of Chicago's win over the Packers in Week 16 during the fourth quarter. Friday will represent starting slot cornerback's final chance to upgrade to full practice reps in Week 17.
More News
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Limited due to knee•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Doubtful with knee•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Extends interception streak•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Spike week with takeaway•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Logs four tackles in Week 11 win•
-
Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Dominant outing in winning effort•