Gardner-Johnson (knee) is listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report.

Gardner-Johnson was also limited Wednesday, when the Bears last held an actual on-field practice. He's nursing a knee injury that forced him out of Chicago's win over the Packers in Week 16 during the fourth quarter. Friday will represent starting slot cornerback's final chance to upgrade to full practice reps in Week 17.

