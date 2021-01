Santos converted three field goals and an extra point in the Bears' 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Santos proved to be a reliable kicking option for a Chicago franchise that has had struggles at the position over the years. The veteran kicker was successful on 30 of 32 field-goal attempts while converting 35 of 36 extra-point attempts, and although he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the Bears finish the playoffs, it's quite possible that the team re-signs him.