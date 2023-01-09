Santos converted an extra point in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 90 points over 16 games played.

Santos has been extremely accurate in his three years with the Bears, and he was over 90 percent accurate on his field-goal attempts this season. The problem for fantasy is the Bears offense. He averaged well less than two field-goal attempts per game, and he hasn't averaged more than two attempts in any of his three years with the team. Unless the Bears offense makes a significant jump in 2023, his volume will make him tough to roster as a primary option in 12-team fantasy leagues. He's under contract through 2025.