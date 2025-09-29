Santos went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Raiders.

Santos made field goals from 46, 43 and 52 yards in the first half, accounting for all the offense for Chicago as the team went into the break down 14-9. The kicker picked up where he left off in the second half, connecting on a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Santos has now gone 6-for-7 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-3 on attempts from 50-plus yards, while making all 11 of his PATs through four games this year.