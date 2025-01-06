Santos converted his lone field-goal attempt in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Santos posted six or fewer points in each of Chicago's last six games. In addition, the kicker recorded more than seven points in two of 17 games. Normally, Santos is one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL, but his 84.0 percent field-goal rate was easily the worst during his five years with the Bears. Unless Chicago is able to put together a much better offense next year, Santos may not be able to reach his potential for fantasy football. The veteran is under contract with the team through 2027.