Santos went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all five of his extra-point tries during the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Santos had his 47-yard field-goal attempt near the end of the second quarter blocked by Joseph Ossai, which kept the Bears' deficit at four points at halftime. Santos' blocked field goal was sandwiched by successful makes from 24 and 36 yards in the second and fourth quarter, respectively, and he has gone 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on extra-point tries in his two games since returning from injured reserve. Up next for Santos and the Bears is a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, whose defense has yielded at least 33 points in each of its last three games.