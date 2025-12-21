Santos made all three of his field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt Saturday in a 22-16 overtime win against Green Bay.

Weather conditions were far from ideal for kickers, as high winds provided a significant challenge. That made Santos' accuracy all the more impressive -- his field-goal makes were far from chip shots, coming from 46, 51 and 43 yards out. Santos has made 24 of 29 FG tries and 34 of 34 PATs though 13 games on the season (he missed two games earlier in the campaign due to a thigh injury).