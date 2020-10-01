Santos is expected to remain the Bears' kicker for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

After Eddy Pineiro (groin) was placed on injured reserve shortly before the season opener, Santos has kicked in each of the Bears' first three games, converting on four of six field-goal tries and eight of eight extra-point attempts. Though Pineiro will be eligible to return from IR this week, coach Matt Nagy suggested Wednesday that the 25-year-old is unlikely to be ready to kick by Sunday. Santos is thus on track to retain the kicking job for a fourth straight game, but he could surrender the gig to Pineiro as soon as Week 5.