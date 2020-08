Head coach Matt Nagy relayed that the team may roster both Santos and Eddy Pineiro (groin) in 2020, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Nagy didn't mention whether that meant both would be on the 53-man roster or if one would stay on the practice squad, but it's reasonable to believe both could be possibilities. However, Pineiro is expected to be the No. 1 kicker if he's healthy to start the year, but a few errant kicks by Pineiro could change that quickly.