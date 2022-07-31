Santos enters the season as the Bears' most accurate kicker in franchise history according to the Bears' official site.

Santos is the teams' only kicker on the depth chart this preseason. He's converted 89.1 percent of his field-goal attempts (57 of 64) since joining the team. He's also converted 40 straight field goals, which is not only a team record but the third longest streak in NFL history. Despite his consistent excellence, the Chicago offense has limited him to 62 field-goal attempts over the last two years, which has limited his fantasy scoring potential. Unless the offense makes a significant jump in effectiveness, Santos remains a borderline top-12 kicker.