The Bears signed Santos to a five-year, $16 million extension Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Chicago spent a number of seasons searching for reliable placekicking before bringing in Santos last year, so it's unsurprising to see the team lock him up long-term. Santos was fantastic through 16 regular-season games in 2020, converting 30 of 32 field-goal tries and 36 of 37 extra-point attempts. The veteran kicker also made his only field-goal attempt during Chicago's playoff loss to the Saints.
