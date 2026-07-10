Bears' Cairo Santos: Looks to be No. 1 kicker for 2026

Santos currently doesn't have any viable competition for the role of Chicago's primary placekicker, Alyssa Barbieri and Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire report.

Santos had an uneven 2025 season, making just 25 of 30 field-goal attempts, including going 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards. However, he made all 39 of point-after tries and hit several clutch FGs, including a game-winning 48-yard kick as time expired against Minnesota in Week 11. With that said, the 12-year veteran doesn't have anywhere near the strongest leg in the league, and he missed a pair of contests last year due to a thigh injury. The Bears don't currently have another kicker on the roster, so Santos looks set to open 2026 as the team's primary option at that position. However, Barbieri and Sugrue suggest Chicago could move on at some point given Santos' lack of a big leg, which puts him behind most top kickers in the league.