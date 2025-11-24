Santos made his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Chicago's 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Santos drilled a 47-yard field goal at the end of the first half to give the Bears a 21-17 lead going into the locker room. On the season, Santos has made 17 of 21 field-goal tries and all 25 of his extra points. Santos doesn't have a huge leg but is typically pretty consistent from inside 50 yards. The Bears travel to Philadelphia on Black Friday for Week 13.