Bears' Cairo Santos: Makes all six kicks on SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos made his lone field-goal attempt and all five PATs in Sunday night's 42-38 loss to the 49ers.
Chicago and San Francisco were trading punches all night on offense. Santos' lone field goal was good from 29 yards, and his five PATs tied a season-high mark from Week 9 against the Bengals. On the year, Santos has made 25 of 30 field-goal tries and all 39 of his extra points.
