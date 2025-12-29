Santos made his lone field-goal attempt and all five PATs in Sunday night's 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Chicago and San Francisco were trading punches all night on offense. Santos' lone field goal was good from 29 yards, and his five PATs tied a season-high mark from Week 9 against the Bengals. On the year, Santos has made 25 of 30 field-goal tries and all 39 of his extra points.