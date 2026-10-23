Santos went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's 30-24 win over New England.

Santos put the first points on the board with a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter and added a 31-yarder in the second. He had a chance to give Chicago a two-score lead midway through the fourth quarter but clanged a 53-yard attempt off the right upright. However, Santos atoned for that miss in dramatic fashion, knocking in a 58-yard field goal -- the longest make of his career -- with less than two minutes remaining to essentially seal the win for the Bears. He's now 11-for-15 on field-goal tries this season, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards.