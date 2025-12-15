Santos went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all four of his PATs in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

Santos hit the right upright on a 35-yard field-goal attempt, notching his first miss Since Week 11. The kicker later redeemed himself with a 41-yard make in the fourth quarter. On the year, Santos has now gone 21-for-26 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while converting all 33 of his extra-point attempts over 12 contests.