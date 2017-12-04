Bears' Cairo Santos: May be replaced

Bears head coach John Fox said the team may need to find a replacement for Santos, who injured his groin during Sunday's 15-14 loss to the 49ers, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

With the Bears unable to venture into scoring range after the first quarter, Santos' injury didn't have much impact on Sunday's game. He dealt with a groin injury earlier this season, prompting the Chiefs to place him on injured reserve and eventually release him. The Bears could turn back to Connor Barth, who was released to make room for Santos a few weeks ago.