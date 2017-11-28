Bears' Cairo Santos: Misses kick in team debut

Santos made one of his two field-goal attempts and did not take an extra point in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Eagles.

Santos started his Bears career by missing a 54-yarder, but later rallied to convert a 38-yard attempt. Although Chicago's offense probably won't afford him as many scoring opportunities as Kansas City's used to, Sunday's matchup against the 49ers at least appears promising.

