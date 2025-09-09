Santos went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries during the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Santos connected on a 42-yard field goal late in the second quarter, but his 50-yard attempt at the beginning of the fourth sailed right, which put the Vikings' in good field position and led to a 13-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy to Justin Jefferson six plays later. Santos is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he connected on just 21 of 25 field-goal attempts, but his numbers would improve in 2025 if the Bears' offense -- led by first-year head coach Ben Johnson -- is able to move the ball down the field more effectively.