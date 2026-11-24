Santos made both of his field-goal attempts and went 1-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Bears' 21-13 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Santos got the Bears on the board with a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter before connecting on a 35-yarder in the third. His second point-after try in the second quarter missed to the right, and it was the first missed PAT of the 2026 season for the veteran kicker. Santos' 29 extra points are tied for sixth-most in the NFL, and he's 17-for-21 on field-goal attempts (including 3-for-5 on tries from 50-plus yards) through 10 regular-season games. Operating on a short week, the Bears will hit the road for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.