Santos went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Vikings.

Santos was a busy man in Week 11, making a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter before later adding makes from 54 and 33 yards in the third. The kicker did miss a 45-yard field-goal try halfway through the fourth quarter, but he made up for it with a game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. Santos has now gone 16-for-20 on field-goal attempts, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while also making all 21 of his extra-point tries over eight contests this season.