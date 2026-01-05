Santos did not attempt a kick in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Santos provided a stable weekly fantasy floor across the season, scoring fewer than six points in only two games while finishing with a high of 13 points. However, his efficiency continued to trend down after failing to top 84.0 percent accuracy for the second straight year. He is signed with Chicago through 2027 but offers limited upside relative to other fantasy kickers.