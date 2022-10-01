Santos (personal) is still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, but will reportedly not travel with the team Saturday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's a bit strange to see the Bears still list Santos as questionable despite announcing the veteran kicker wouldn't travel with the team to New York, and elevating Michael Badgley, who was just signed to the team's practice squad Saturday, on the same day. Fantasy managers should likely anticipate using other alternatives especially considering inclement weather could be on the horizon for Sunday's matchup.