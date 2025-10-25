Bears' Cairo Santos: On track for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos (thigh), who's listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, appears ready to make his return, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The Bears didn't elevate Jake Moody from their practice squad, suggesting Santos is ready to return after missing the team's last two games with a thigh injury. The Tulane product has made six of seven field-goal tries and all 11 extra-point attempts through four contests this year. He's now expected to assume Chicago's top placekicker duties in Week 8.
