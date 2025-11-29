Santos made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during Friday's 24-15 win at Philadelphia.

Santos wasn't asked to do much on a chilly November day against the Eagles, as his only field-goal try came from just 30 yards out. He remains perfect for the season on field goals from within 40 yards and on point-after attempts. The Bears will take on one of the league's best defenses in Green Bay in Week 14, likely putting a cap on his fantasy upside.