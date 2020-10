Santos converted each of his three field-goal attempts in Chicago's 23-16 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Not only did Santos convert all of his kicks, but he also nailed his first kick of over 50 yards this season, leading to an 11-point performance, which was his best game of the campaign. Although he averaged fewer than five points per game over the first three contests, he's had a pair of strong performances in a row, and he may now be considered as a potential streaming option.