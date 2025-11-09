Santos made his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his point-after tries during the Bears' 24-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Santos was mostly brought out for PATs during the Bears' Week 10 victory, but he connected on a 22-yard chip shot late in the third quarter to reduce the deficit to 17-10. In the three games since returning from a thigh injury, Santos has gone 6-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 9-for-9 on extra-point tries.