Bears' Cairo Santos: Posts 10 points in victory
RotoWire Staff
Santos converted two field goals while making all four extra-point attempts in the Bears' 36-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.
This was the first time in five games that Santos scored more than seven points, and he'll remain a difficult player to trust for upside in the fantasy playoffs.
