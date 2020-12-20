Santos converted four field goals and three extra points in Chicago's 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

With the Chicago offense moving the ball at will, Santos had more than two field-goal attempts for just the third time this season, resulting in him scoring four more points that he's had in any other game this season. Although this is just the second time in six games that he surpassed seven points, he could have significant upside in Week 16 against a Jaguars defense that's among the worst in the NFL.