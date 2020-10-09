site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Cairo Santos: Posts eight points in win
Santos made a pair of field goals in the Bears' 20-19 victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Santos hit a 38-yard field goal with a little more than a minute left to give the Bears the win. However, he's averaging just five points per game and he's a low-upside fantasy option.
