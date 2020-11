Santos converted a field goal and two extra-point attempts in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

With Chicago's offensive line missing multiple starters, the team struggled to consistently move the football, resulting in a poor fantasy line for Santos. Although he's had a pair of strong performances over the past four weeks, he's been held to five points or fewer in four of his last eight games, making him a difficult player to trust in weekly lineups.