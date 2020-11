Santos connected on his only field-goal attempt in the Bears' 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Santos converted his field-goal on the first drive of the game, but he was only provided with a pair of extra-point attempts the rest of the way. Although he's had a couple big games this season, he's been held to seven points or fewer in four of his last five games, making him a risky option in weekly fantasy lineups.