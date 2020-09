Santos made one of two field-goal attempts in Chicago's 30-26 victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

For the second week in a row, Santos missed a field-goal attempt, and it's unlikely that he'll stand in the way of teammate Eddie Piniero (groin) taking back his roster spot when Pineiro's ready to return from the injured reserve. Although Pineiro is eligible to return next week, there's been no word as to when the team will be faced with a roster decision.