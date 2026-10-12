Santos missed his lone field-goal attempt and converted on his only PAT during the Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The Bears' offense struggled during Sunday's loss, which saw Tyson Bagent benched for Case Keenum after the former threw an interception late in the third quarter. Santos missed on his only field-goal attempt of the day, which was from 43 yards midway through the third quarter that would have reduced Chicago's deficit to 20-10. It was the first time through five games this season that Santos did not make a field goal, and the Bears' offensive production figures to have a limited ceiling for as long as Caleb Williams (hamstring) is sidelined. The Bears will stay on the road for Week 6 against the Falcons on Oct. 18.