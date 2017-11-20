Bears' Cairo Santos: Reaches deal with Chicago
The Bears signed Santos (groin) to a contract Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Santos met with the Bears on Thursday but initially wasn't signed. The team opted to change course at kicker, however, after Connor Barth missed a 46-yard field goal attempt in the waning seconds of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions. While Santos has a strong track record, he's unlikely to produce points at a prolific rate due to his reliance on a lackluster Chicago offense. He was an above-average kicker for Kansas City the past three seasons before being replaced by Harrison Butker after suffering a groin injury earlier in the campaign.
