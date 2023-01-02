Santos converted his lone field-goal attempt in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Santos hasn't scored more than seven points in a game since Week 7, and he'll remain a low-upside fantasy option in Week 18 against Minnesota.
More News
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Scores seven points•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Scores two points in loss•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Second missed field goal of season•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Converts lone field-goal attempt•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Misses first field goal of season•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Records six points in defeat•