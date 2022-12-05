Santos converted two of three field-goal attempts in the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Santos had seven points, which was his best effort since Week 7, which was the last time before this game he made multiple field goals. He hasn't shown any time of ceiling in six weeks, making him a risky fantasy option when Chicago returns from their Week 14 bye.
