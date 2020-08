Santos is slated to sign with the Bears, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Once Santos -- who kicked in five games with the Titans last year -- clears the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, he'll be able to join the Bears, who he played for in 2017. He'll presumably then have a chance to compete with Eddy Pineiro, who has been dealing with a groin injury of late, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.