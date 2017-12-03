Bears' Cairo Santos: Suffers groin injury

Santos sustained a groin injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach John Fox indicated post-game that Santos "tweaked his groin", but the injury was never officially announced during the game even though punter Pat O'Donnell began practicing field goals at halftime. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point so it is unknown if the Bears will need to bring in another kicker.

