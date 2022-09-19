site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Cairo Santos: Tallies four points
RotoWire Staff
Santos made his only field-goal attempt in the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Santos has five points through two games, and with the Bears potentially having a low-volume offense this season, the kicker may also have limited scoring potential.
