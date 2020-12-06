site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-cairo-santos-tallies-six-points-in-defeat | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Cairo Santos: Tallies six points in defeat
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santos made his only field-goal attempt while making three of four extra-point conversions in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Santos has failed to surpass seven points in any of his last four games, making him a risky lineup option during the fantasy playoffs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read