Santos converted his only field-goal attempt in Chicago's 21-3 loss to the Saints in the wild-card round.

Santos connected on his field goal in the second quarter and didn't see the field again as the Bears struggled to score points in a tough matchup. The veteran kicker was successful on 30 of 32 field-goal attempts while converting 35 of 36 extra-point attempts during the regular season, and although he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, it's quite possible the Bears re-sign him.