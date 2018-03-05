Bears' Cairo Santos: Undergoes offseason surgery
Santos (groin) required surgery to repair the groin injury that landed him on injured reserve, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Santos was only signed to a one-year contract with Chicago, so he's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. However, it isn't certain how his recovery from groin surgery will impact the timeline of his free-agent process.
