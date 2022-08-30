Johnson (knee) played 14 defensive snaps and eight special-teams snaps during the Bears' preseason game against the Browns.

Johnson managed to make it back on the field for Chicago's preseason finale Saturday after picking up an unspecified knee injury during the team's previous exhibition against Seattle. The 2021 undrafted linebacker picked up eight tackles while playing all but five snaps on special teams (236) over 14 games last year. Johnson's availability in Friday's game should help his case for a core special teamer role heading into final roster cuts Tuesday.