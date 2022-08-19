Johnson (knee) is doubtful to return to Thursday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Johnson appeared to suffer a knee injury on a Seattle running play during Thursday's contest. The linebacker managed to walk to the locker room with only a slight limp. There is no indication how long Johnson will be out, but the 24-year-old saw a key role on the Bears' special teams last season so Chicago may need to look for replacements if Johnson is expected to miss time.