Williams was cleared of a major injury to his right hamstring after undergoing tests Monday, and the Bears haven't ruled him out from playing in their Week 3 game against the Eagles, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

After Williams was forced out of Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings in the fourth quarter with a non-contact injury, fantasy managers may have been bracing for a long-term absence from the third-year quarterback. Fortunately, Williams appears to have received a favorable prognosis following an MRI, and the possibility exists that the 24-year-old won't even have to miss any time. Tyson Bagent finished out the Week 2 contest under center and will be preparing to start Week 3 in the event Williams can't go, but before making a decision on Williams' status, the Bears will see what, if anything, he's able to do in practice over the next few days. Williams will be aided by an additional day of recovery in between games with the Bears set to play the Eagles next Monday.