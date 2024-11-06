Williams (ankle) wasn't listed on the Bears' first Week 10 injury report.
Williams injured his left ankle on the Bears' last play of this past Sunday's loss in Arizona, but he said afterward that he expected to be fine moving forward. Wednesday's practice confirmed as much, paving the way for him to continue leading Chicago's offense Sunday versus the Patriots.
