Williams completed 20 of 33 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while rushing once for one yard in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Williams couldn't lead the Bears to any points in the first three quarters, but he helped Chicago's offense come alive in the fourth to make things interesting. Williams particularly had his connection with rookie tight end Colston Loveland clicking, as the latter was on the receiving end of 10 of Williams' completions, 91 receiving yards and one of his two touchdowns, from one yard out. Williams also connected with Jahdae Walker from 25 yards out early in the fourth quarter, finishing with a pair of TD tosses for the fifth straight game to close out the campaign. Williams undeniably took a step forward in his first season under the tutelage of head coach Ben Johnson while throwing for 3,942 yards and posting a 27:7 TD:INT, but he'll need to achieve more quarter-to-quarter consistency for the Bears to succeed in the postseason beginning with next weekend's home wild-card matchup against the Packers.