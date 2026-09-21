Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Williams' right hamstring injury is likely "gonna be a week-to-week deal," Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Tom Pelissero of Netflix reported earlier Monday that Williams received a favorable prognosis following an MRI, going as far to note that the team wasn't ruling the quarterback out from playing Week 3 against the Eagles. Though he confirmed that Williams appears to have avoided a major setback after exiting in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings with a non-contact right hamstring injury, Johnson suggested that the third-year signal-caller will "likely miss some time," per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. With that in mind, Tyson Bagent -- who finished out the Week 2 loss as the Bears' quarterback -- appears to be a better bet than Williams to draw the start next Monday against the Eagles. The Bears should have a better sense of Williams' availability for Week 3 and beyond after getting a chance to evaluate him further over the next few days.